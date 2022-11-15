FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

