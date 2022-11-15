Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 2.1 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$40.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$768.40 million and a P/E ratio of 72.64. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$44.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

