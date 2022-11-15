Kohl’s (KSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY23 guidance at $2.80-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.80-$3.20 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 258.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

