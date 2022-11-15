BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY23 guidance at $3.50-3.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.50-$3.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

