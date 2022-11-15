Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTCH stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

