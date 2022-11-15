FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Issued By Wedbush

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marqeta in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.19. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

