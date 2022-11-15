FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.12. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

