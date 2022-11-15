William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marqeta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $7.20 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Marqeta by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marqeta by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,384,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 248,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

