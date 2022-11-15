Brokers Set Expectations for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($13.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($13.29). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($12.80) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $73.82 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

