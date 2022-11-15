Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SHCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharecare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.62 on Friday. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.