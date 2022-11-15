Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.24.

BKIMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.08) to €6.00 ($6.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.24) to €5.95 ($6.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.60 ($5.77) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($5.88) to €7.00 ($7.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

