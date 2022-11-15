Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $45.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.5 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.69 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

