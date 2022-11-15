The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $36.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

WMB stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

