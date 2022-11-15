Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Price Target at $17.14

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vale by 1,067.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vale by 112.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

