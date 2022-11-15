Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$65.90

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.00.

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$52.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$72.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.94.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

