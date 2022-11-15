Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $91.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,251,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

