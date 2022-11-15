Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $91.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.63.
Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Perficient Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
