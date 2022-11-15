StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

