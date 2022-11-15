Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) PT at $20.42

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.1 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

