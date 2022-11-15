Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $97.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

