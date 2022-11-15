FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nkarta, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.13. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.