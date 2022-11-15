FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Nkarta, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.31). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Nkarta Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.13. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.