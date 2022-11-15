Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
Taitron Components stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.10%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
