Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Security National Financial stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

