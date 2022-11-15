Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
Security National Financial stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.