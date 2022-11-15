Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
