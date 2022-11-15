Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

