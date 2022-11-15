Raymond James Lowers Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $13.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on SLGL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SLGL stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.34. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.