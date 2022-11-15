Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.42. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The firm had revenue of ($3.81) million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

