JMP Securities Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $3.25

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Sonder Stock Performance

SOND opened at 2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Sonder has a 1-year low of 0.90 and a 1-year high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by 0.08. Sonder had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 277.49%. The company had revenue of 121.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sonder will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

In related news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOND. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sonder by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,484,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

