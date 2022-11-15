FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of MARA opened at $9.52 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 5.05.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

