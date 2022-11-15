Largo Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGOGet Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Largo stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Largo has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $336.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Largo by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

