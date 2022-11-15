Largo Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Largo in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Largo by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Largo by 4,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
