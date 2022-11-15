William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares valued at $2,861,179. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

