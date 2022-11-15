FY2022 EPS Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $583.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

