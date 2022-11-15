FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on K. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

NYSE:K opened at $69.36 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.