FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increased by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE GSL opened at $18.25 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $670.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.