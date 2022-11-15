FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums stock opened at $86.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.