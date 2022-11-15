Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $57.14 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

