Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 105.60%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $817.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 429,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

