Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canoo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canoo in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.24). The consensus estimate for Canoo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canoo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canoo Price Performance

Insider Activity

Canoo stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $415.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Canoo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.35.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,176.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,773 shares of company stock worth $428,281 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Canoo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Articles

