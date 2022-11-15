Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

