FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Reduced by B. Riley

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.3 %

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $684.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.29%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.