FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

HENKY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($61.86) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($70.10) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($53.61) to €49.00 ($50.52) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($73.20) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

