IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IO Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.
IO Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ IOBT opened at $2.94 on Monday. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
See Also
