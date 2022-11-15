IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IO Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $2.94 on Monday. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

IO Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

