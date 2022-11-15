FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($1.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Imago BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

IMGO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

IMGO opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $608.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 323,376 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $5,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.