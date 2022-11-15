Analysts Set Expectations for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Shares of GAU opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,588 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 4.43% of Galiano Gold worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.