HC Wainwright Weighs in on Hecla Mining’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after buying an additional 3,534,118 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 904.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 3,297,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,172,000 after buying an additional 1,975,212 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

