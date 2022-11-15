Brokers Offer Predictions for Gevo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gevo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.91. The firm has a market cap of $562.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.10. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gevo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 67,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $207,610.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,048,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 67,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $207,610.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,048,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

