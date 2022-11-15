Brokers Offer Predictions for Gevo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gevo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.
Gevo Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gevo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Gevo
In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 67,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $207,610.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,048,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 67,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $207,610.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,048,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
