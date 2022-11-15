Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integral Ad Science in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
