HC Wainwright Weighs in on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GLYC opened at $1.45 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.