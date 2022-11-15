Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TENX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

