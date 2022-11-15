StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

TESS stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

