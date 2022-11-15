StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

