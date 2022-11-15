TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TSP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TuSimple from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $2.57 on Friday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

